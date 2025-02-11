Qatar - The Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Qatar Manpower Solutions Co (Jusour) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance Qatar’s employment landscape through collaborative workforce development and tailored job placement programmes, which address the needs of the rapidly growing labour market.



The agreement reflects a shared commitment to enhance Qatar’s labour market by fostering opportunities for local and international talent in Qatar and its free zones, further strengthening Qatar’s role as a global hub for skilled professionals.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, and Abdalhadi Bakheet Barqan, CEO of Jusour, signed the MoU in an official ceremony at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, attended by senior officials from both sides.



The partnership aims to establish impactful frameworks for employment solutions aligned with Qatar’s goals for sustainable workforce growth and economic diversification. The MoU sets a strategic foundation for collaboration on initiatives that empower job seekers and entrepreneurs, fostering mutually beneficial outcomes.



As part of this partnership, Jusour will establish an office immediately within the Investor Relations Centre at the Business Innovation Park in the Ras Bufontas Free Zone. This office will assist companies with their recruitment requirements through the ‘Sahem’ portal and ‘Tawzeef’, among others, as well as help and guide investors with their residency requirements.



Sheikh Mohammed said, “We welcome the formalisation of this strategic partnership with Qatar Manpower Solutions Co, marking a vital step towards building an exceptional and flexible job market that meets the evolving needs of Qatar’s economy.



“Jusour’s office within the Investor Relations Centre at the Business Innovation Park will play a crucial role in attracting talented manpower, accelerating recruitment processes, improving workforce skills to meet demands of the projects in Qatar’s free zones, and streamlining employment procedures for investors.”



He added: “Through our joint initiative, we aim to create a workforce model that not only contributes to the employment sector but also supports the improvement of the recruitment process in the free zones and throughout Qatar. This partnership ensures a promising future for the job market in Qatar, positioning it as an ideal destination that offers better opportunities for all, and attracts and develops local and global talents across multiple fields.”



Barqan noted that the MoU reflects Jusour’s commitment to expanding its partnerships and enhancing support for job seekers and employers in Qatar.



He said, “We are eager to work with Qatar Free Zones Authority to create new job opportunities and innovative solutions for the labour market. This partnership is a vital step towards fulfilling our goal of contributing to Qatar’s economic development.



“The MoU outlines several key initiatives, including the ‘Sahem’ programme, which provides part-time job opportunities for students and graduates, and the ‘Tawzeef’ programme, which focuses on recruiting skilled workers from abroad. Additionally, Jusour’s “Tadweer” programme aims to optimise workforce utilisation within the country.”



The signing of this MoU marks a pivotal step in fostering a resilient and adaptive workforce in Qatar. By aligning their strengths, QFZ and Jusour are poised to cultivate innovative employment solutions that meet both current and future labour market demands.



The partnership reaffirms Qatar’s commitment to sustainable workforce development and underscores the state’s role as a leading hub for skilled talent in the region, driving economic prosperity and career growth opportunities for generations to come.

