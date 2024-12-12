Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour in Qatar, in collaboration with Microsoft, yesterday announced the launch of the MOL360 Initiative. This marks a key milestone in the Ministry’s digital transformation journey and a significant step towards achieving the goals of Qatar’s National Vision 2030.

This strategic collaboration underscores the Ministry’s commitment to revolutionising labour market operations and setting new standards for excellence in public sector innovation.

Leveraging Microsoft’s state-of-the-art cloud and AI technologies, including the advanced capabilities of Azure OpenAI, the MOL360 Initiative will introduce a comprehensive, secure platform designed to provide unprecedented insights into the labour market.

By enabling data-driven decision-making and forecasting future trends, the platform will enhance workforce planning, improve employment services, and promote transparency across Qatar’s labour sector.

Sheikha Najwa Al Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour at the Ministry of Labour, emphasised the initiative’s transformative potential, stating: “The MOL360 initiative represents a significant milestone in our journey toward digital excellence and innovation. By leveraging the latest technological advancements in collaboration with Microsoft, we are empowering Qatar’s labour market with the tools to drive efficiency, enhance transparency, and foster informed decision-making. This initiative also aligns with Qatar’s broader vision for digital transformation and reaffirms our commitment to building a sustainable and future-ready workforce.”

The MOL360 Initiative includes the implementation of the ‘360 Platform,’ a unified system designed to seamlessly integrate internal and external services for Ministry employees and clients. This platform will enable Ministry employees to manage their daily tasks more efficiently, including human resources, IT support, and correspondence, all within a centralised system.

Additionally, the platform’s advanced analytics capabilities will deliver valuable insights into the labour market, empowering organisations to make data-driven decisions.

Lana Khalaf, General Manager of Microsoft Qatar, Said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Ministry of Labour on the MOL360 initiative. This groundbreaking platform harnesses the power of Microsoft’s latest cloud and AI technologies to revolutionise labour market operations in Qatar. By providing a secure and data-driven environment, MOL360 will empower the Ministry to make informed decisions, enhance service delivery, and create a more agile and responsive labour market.”

Salim Al Barami, Strategic Planning and Digital Transformation Advisor at the Minister’s Office, explained that this initiative represents a transformative approach to conceptualising and implementing government portals, placing human experience at the centre.

