Doha: The Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the State of Palestine have signed an agreement to enhance mutual cooperation in the fields of labour and to regulate the recruitment of workers from the State of Palestine.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of the State of Qatar by HE Minister of Labour, Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, and on behalf of the Government of the State of Palestine by HE Minister of Labour Dr. Inas Hosni Al Attari.

The agreement aims to support the Ministry of Labour's strategy to attract skilled and qualified workers, strengthen their presence in the local labour market, improve private sector productivity, and advance the work environment.

Under the agreement, both parties will facilitate the recruitment procedures for skilled labour from the State of Palestine and supply the local market with the required expertise based on qualifications, experience, and specialisations.

Additionally, they will review available job opportunities in the State of Qatar, assess the skills and expertise required, and explore their availability in the State of Palestine to benefit from them.

