Muscat: Alert on heavy rains has been issued and parts of Al Dakhiliya, South Al Batinah, North Al Sharqiyah and south Al Sharqiya are expected to experience the impact.

Clouds of varying height has been flowing over most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman currently.

Thunder showers of 20 - 55 mm are expected today along with downdraft wind. Oman Met Office warned that the thundershowers could result in flash floods and flow of wadis.

Authorities have urged public to move away from low lying areas and to take care of children.

The Sea State is reported to be moderate -rough with a wave height of 2.5 m along the Musandam coasts and Oman Sea coast, while it is expected to be slight-moderate along the Arabian Sea coasts with a wave height of 1.5 m.

While the impact of trough of low pressure is expected to begin today, warnings are already in place for rough sea and strong winds effecting visibility.

Expectations continue with the chances that the atmosphere of the Sultanate of Oman will be affected by an air depression today and Wednesday, March 26 and 27, 2024.

There is chance of dust rising over desert and open areas.

The Civil Aviation Authority’s National Multi-hazard Early Warning Center has requested public to be careful and check the sea condition before venturing into the sea.

There is a chance of northern winds to be around (12-25 knots) leading to the rise of dust and dirt in desert and open areas.

