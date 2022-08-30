Tourism achievements, including a recovery rate of 82 per cent as compared to pre-pandemic times, was highlighted during a meeting attended by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) board members.

The meeting for the second quarter was held under the chairmanship of Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi during which she emphasised the authority’s commitment to meet the objectives of tourism strategy 2022–2026.

She discussed the need to maximise the benefits of the sector’s gradual recovery, attract Gulf tourists by providing more creative tourism and recreational activities, and promote Bahrain as a prime tourist destination in the region.

BTEA chief executive Dr Nasser Qaedi said the tourism sector witnessed an 82 per-cent recovery rate and explained the status of BTEA’s infrastructure projects like Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir.

He also spoke about how the authority’s international connections could be used to promote various tourism events set up by the private sector, adding that the authority has more than 75 tourism agreements worldwide.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).