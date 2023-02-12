KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti fundraising campaign for the quake-struck people in Turkiye and Syria has yielded KD 20.7 million (USD 67.7 million) by Saturday/Sunday midnight.

At the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign was launched by Minister of Social and Community Development Affairs and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs Mai Al-Baghli on Saturday midday.

It was co-organized by the ministries of social affairs, foreign affairs and information, and covered live by Kuwait TV.

Nearly 129,000 philanthropists, individuals, companies and charities, contributed to the campaign, which signaled the solidarity of the Kuwaiti leadership and people with the brotherly peoples of Syria and Turkiye in the face of the impacts of the disaster.

