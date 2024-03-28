Tomorrow, the United Arab Emirates will mark "Zayed Humanitarian Day," an annual occasion observed on the 19th of Ramadan, commemorating the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father.

In honouring this day, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to perpetuating the noble legacy of Sheikh Zayed, who laid the foundation for a culture of giving that transcends borders, carrying with it values of compassion and a steadfast dedication to uplifting humanity wherever it may be in need. This dedication has firmly positioned the UAE as a global leader in humanitarian endeavours.

This year's commemoration comes amid a series of testimonials underscoring the enduring impact of the founding leader's humanitarian vision and his remarkable acts of kindness, which remain integral to the UAE's values.

Among these efforts is the "Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative," launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to address global water scarcity. Additionally, the "Mothers' Endowment" campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions worldwide.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the UAE has initiated numerous charitable endeavours around the world, mirroring the spirit of generosity, mercy, and tolerance exemplified by Sheikh Zayed. The nation's unwavering efforts to provide relief to countries facing crises and emergencies further underscore its commitment to humanitarian causes.

Sheikh Zayed established a robust institutional framework for foreign assistance. Under his leadership, the UAE directed approximately AED90.5 billion in developmental and humanitarian aid to over 117 countries.