KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Interior said its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams handled 13 reports of falling shrapnel from air defense interception operations over the past 24 hours, with no injuries recorded and only minor material damage.

Speaking during a media briefing, Ministry spokesperson Nasser Bouslaib said the latest incidents bring the total number of reports handled since the start of the escalation to 511. He added that warning sirens were activated 13 times in the same period, raising the total to 131 activations.

Bouslaib also confirmed that the Ministry has granted an exceptional grace period until April 1 for individuals to surrender unlicensed firearms, ammunition, and explosives without facing legal penalties. Items can be handed over at police stations across the country.

Authorities urged the public to avoid approaching sites where debris or suspicious objects have fallen, warning that doing so could endanger lives and hinder emergency response operations.

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