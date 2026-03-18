Kuwait - The Public Prosecution has announced the implementation of two new decree laws aimed at strengthening national security, as the country responds to evolving regional threats.

The legislation—Decree Law No. (47) of 2026 on combating terrorism and Decree Law No. (13) of 2026 on protecting the supreme interests of military authorities—has officially come into force following its publication in the official gazette, Kuwait Alyoum.

Speaking during a media briefing, Fahd Al-Mutairi said the laws reflect Kuwait’s commitment to safeguarding stability and addressing increasingly complex, cross-border security challenges. He noted that the new legal framework introduces a comprehensive approach combining prevention, deterrence, and protection, developed through coordination between key state bodies including the Ministries of Justice, Interior, and Foreign Affairs.

The anti-terrorism law establishes a modern framework with expanded definitions of terrorist acts, covering attacks on individuals, infrastructure, transportation, and cybersecurity systems. It also distinguishes between terrorist organizations, individuals, and threats, and extends jurisdiction to crimes committed abroad if they impact Kuwait’s security. Penalties have been significantly increased, with some offenses carrying life imprisonment or the death penalty. The law also criminalizes failure to report terrorist activities while offering leniency for those who cooperate with authorities before crimes are carried out.

In addition, the legislation introduces preventive measures under the concept of “terrorist risk,” allowing authorities to act before offenses occur through court-approved monitoring and rehabilitation programs. A national counterterrorism committee will also be established to coordinate strategy and ensure compliance with international obligations.

The second decree law focuses on safeguarding military interests by creating a legal framework to protect sensitive sites, information, and operations. It prohibits unauthorized entry into military areas, restricts the dissemination of military-related data, and mandates public cooperation in facilitating military movements. The law also criminalizes the spread of false information related to military entities if it harms morale or reputation, with penalties reaching life imprisonment in serious cases.

Al-Mutairi emphasized that the Public Prosecution will have exclusive jurisdiction over investigating and prosecuting offenses under these laws, ensuring procedural efficiency and unified legal oversight. He described the measures as a significant step in modernizing Kuwait’s legal system, balancing national security priorities with legal safeguards, and reinforcing the shared responsibility of protecting the country through public awareness and adherence to the law.

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