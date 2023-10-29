Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday expressed deep concern over the Israeli occupation's continued barbaric aggression on the Gaza Strip as well as violations of international resolutions, international law and international humanitarian law.

In a press statement to KUNA, the ministry said any ground incursion by the occupation forces amid the deliberate isolation of the Gaza Strip would prove that the Israeli occupation insists on continuing its crimes against the brotherly Palestinian people.

The ministry expressed its regret for this unprecedented international silence, warning that continuous silence would threaten international peace and security, according to the statement.

It, further, renewed Kuwait's call for the UN Security Council, the international community, and influential countries, to assume their responsibilities to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, and ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian and relief aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution adopted on October 27, 2023, the statement noted.

