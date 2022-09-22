The Kuwait Airways Corporation said that it will receive three new aircraft Airbus A330 and Airbus A320 next week, reports Al-Rai daily. The company’s CEO, Maan Razouki, said in a press statement these planes are a series of planes from that KAC bought from the Airbus company in order to develop the company’s services and make the fleet of its aircraft one of the best in the region.

He added the arrival of the new aircraft will greatly contribute to the implementation of the company’s plan to expand its network of routes in the short- and medium-term around the world and reach the desired goals.

He stated that the new planes are characterized by their low fuel consumption and are manufactured to be environmentally friendly, in addition to giving the traveler a comfortable travel experience on modern aircraft equipped with high technology and a diversified entertainment system. Last February, Kuwait Airways signed an agreement with Airbus to restructure 31 aircraft from its fleet at a value of $6 billion.

