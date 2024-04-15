Kuwait Airways has introduced a convenient home luggage delivery service for passengers arriving from London, with plans to gradually extend the service to other flights shortly, reports Al- Qabas daily. Passengers can request this service 12 hours before their flight through the airline’s official website or mobile application, as detailed in a statement released by the Kuwait Airways. Abdul Mohsen Salem Al-Faqan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service to its customers. He highlighted Kuwait Airways’ dedication to ensuring passenger comfort from the moment they enter the airport terminal until they board the aircraft. Al-Faqan underscored the airline’s focus on modernizing its fleet, enhancing onboard entertainment options, and delivering a luxurious travel experience.



Al-Faqan further noted Kuwait Airways’ recent advancements in launching new destinations and services, including home travel procedures for Royal and First-Class passengers, limousine services for premium classes, electronic boarding pass issuance, and onboard BLUEfiinternet service. The introduction of the home luggage delivery service represents another milestone in Kuwait Airways’ commitment to passenger convenience.



The KAC CEO Captain Ahmed Mohammad Al-Karibani elaborated on the airline’s summer schedule for 2024, which includes the launch of new destinations such as Antalya, Bodrum, Trabzon, Sharm El-Sheikh, Malaga, and Nice. The summer schedule encompasses a total of 54 destinations, with increased frequencies to popular European destinations like London, Amsterdam, Munich, Vienna, Geneva, and Sarajevo. Additionally, flights to other destinations such as Dubai, Riyadh, and Manchester will see increased capacity to accommodate rising demand.

