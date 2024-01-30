Kuwait Airways participated in the Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX) as the main sponsor of the exhibition, held in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia during the period from 28 to 30 January 2024. The Kuwait Airways pavilion witnessed successful participation and attendance at the exhibition, highlighting its role as a distinguished national carrier in the region, with its legacy of achievements since 1954. This included the visit of the Consul General of the State of Kuwait and its Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Muhammad Saud Al-Mutairi and his accompanying delegation to KAC’s pavilion at the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuwait Airways’ Senior Country Manager for Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, Mr. Faisal Al-Dhafiri stated, “Kuwait Airways is pleased to participate in one of the most prominent exhibitions in the travel and tourism industry of Saudi Arabia and the region, providing an open platform for KAC to showcase its products and services as well as connections in the travel industry. This venue brings together numerous international exhibitors, global tourism companies and well-known airlines under its platform. Kuwait Airways’ participation at this exhibition arises from its keenness to develop great connections with GSA’s, travel agencies, travel technology companies, tourism boards, in terms of advanced technology systems related to the latest entertainment features, and services, in addition to examining the latest features, and future projects present in the aviation industry.”

Al-Dhafiri added, “Kuwait Airways’ participation at this exhibition gives it the opportunity to showcase its services and development which has been achieved in terms of its fleet, including the latest passenger services and customer centric enhancements which are in pace with the latest international standards of the air transport sector and meets their requirements.”

Al-Dhafiri concluded by extending his sincere thanks and appreciation to officials in charge of the Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibitionfortheir tireless efforts and cooperation in making the exhibition a success and for their coordination with participating companies, while extending best wishes to the organizers for the upcoming exhibitions.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

