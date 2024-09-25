Kuwait's premium carrier Jazeera Airways has announced a special holiday offer for kids travelling with parents to select family-friendly hotspots from its hub Kuwait International Airport. The offer runs until December 15.

Under this scheme, children (in the age group of 2 to 12 years) will get 90% discount on all tickets booked before October 19, said the airline in a statement.

This incredible first-time offer is available for travel to popular family friendly destinations like Sharm El Sheikh, Larnaca, and Istanbul, it stated.

By making travel to these destinations more affordable, Jazeera enables families to enjoy quality time together while offering children the opportunity to explore new destinations and experience different cultures.

CEO Bharathan Pasupathi said: "At Jazeera Airways, we are committed to making travel safe and accessible for all. We especially understand the importance of travel for families, and our latest offer reflects our dedication to providing affordable travel options for parents and children to experience new and exciting destinations together.”

The Kuwaiti airline flies direct to these routes making it convenient to plan both long holidays as well as shorter trips, stated Pasupathi.

"To create unforgettable memories, customers can book their tickets before October 19 using the promo code J94KIDS and can travel by December 15," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).