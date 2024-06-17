Yemen Airways has resumed direct flights to Kuwait International Airport today, marking the end of a nine-year hiatus due to the ongoing conflict in Yemen. During the inauguration ceremony, Yemen’s Minister of Transport, Abdul Salam Hamid, commended the efforts of Yemen Airways and the Ministry of Transport in reestablishing the direct flight route (Aden – Kuwait – Aden). This initiative aims to revive the airline’s operations to pre-war levels.

Emphasizing the Ministry’s commitment to bolstering Yemen Airways as a national carrier, Minister Hamid pledged governmental support to safeguard its resources, strengthen its fleet, and expand its operational scope. The Minister also highlighted collaborative efforts with regional aviation authorities to reinstate flights across destinations previously served before the conflict ignited by Houthi militias nearly a decade ago.

In a separate statement, Nasser Mahmoud, Chairman of Yemen Airways’ Board of Directors, expressed gratitude to Kuwaiti authorities for facilitating operational approvals. He underscored the significance of the restored route in providing convenience and services to Yemeni expatriates in Kuwait and their families. Additionally, Mahmoud noted its role in fostering bilateral communication, facilitating delegation visits, and boosting trade between the two nations. Looking forward, Mahmoud disclosed plans for upcoming flights to Doha and Dubai, reflecting Yemen Airways’ strategic vision to resume operations suspended during the conflict and expand its footprint across Africa.

Yemen Airways, jointly owned by the Yemeni and Saudi governments, halted most regional and international flights following the outbreak of Yemen’s civil war in 2015, resulting in the loss of several aircraft. Recently, the airline has bolstered its fleet to revive key routes and restore vital connections.

