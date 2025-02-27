KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait International Airport is fully prepared to handle the surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming National Day holiday, according to Mansour Al-Hashemi, Director of Operations at the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Al-Hashemi confirmed that an integrated plan has been implemented in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure a smooth and efficient travel experience.

Between February 25 and March 1, the airport is set to manage a total of 1,691 flights, including 849 departures and 842 arrivals.

The number of passengers is expected to reach approximately 225,000, with 113,000 departing and 112,000 arriving during this period.

To streamline operations, the airport has deployed dedicated teams to assist travelers from the moment they enter the terminal until they board their flights.

Measures have also been put in place to manage passenger flow, prevent congestion, and expedite arrival and departure procedures. Authorities are advising passengers to arrive at least three hours before departure to complete check-in and security procedures without delays.

With the holiday rush approaching, Kuwait International Airport remains committed to ensuring a seamless travel experience for all passengers.

