KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways has announced its flight schedule for the summer season of 2025, with a focus on popular destinations expected to experience high demand from June to September.

Abdul Mohsen Al-Faqan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kuwait Airways, stated in a press release on Sunday that the airline is launching flights to new and diverse destinations, as well as expanding its presence in untapped markets. Notably, flights to Moscow will commence with four weekly services starting on June 6.

Other new destinations for the summer include Alexandria, which will have three weekly flights starting on July 1, and Luxor, which will also see three weekly flights starting on July 2.

Popular summer destinations will include Antalya, Bodrum, and Trabzon, each with four weekly flights beginning in June. Antalya and Bodrum flights will start on June 2, while Trabzon flights will begin on June 1.

Other highlights for summer 2025 include Sharm El-Sheikh with two weekly flights starting on June 4, Malaga with three weekly flights starting on June 5, and Nice with two weekly flights starting on June 17.

In addition, Kuwait Airways will increase services to Salalah with four weekly flights starting on June 2, Vienna with four weekly flights starting on June 1, and Kuala Lumpur with three weekly flights starting on June 1.

The airline’s summer 2025 schedule will include 58 destinations worldwide, including its permanent destinations. To accommodate increased passenger demand on European routes, Kuwait Airways will deploy Boeing B777-300 wide-body aircraft, offering Royal and Business Class cabins for enhanced customer experience.

Al-Faqan emphasized that the airline’s decisions were based on detailed studies assessing market feasibility, customer demand, and the potential benefits to Kuwait Airways. He confirmed the airline's commitment to diversifying its global network and adding new routes.

Kuwait Airways, founded in 1953 under the name Kuwait National Airways Limited, began its first flights on March 16, 1954. The Kuwaiti government acquired full ownership of the airline in 1962.

