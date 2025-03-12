KUWAIT CITY - Jazeera Airways announced on Monday its initiative to enhance operational processes by introducing self-handling services for its fleet at Kuwait International Airport.

In a press statement, the airline explained that this move is part of its strategic efforts to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and reduce operating costs.

Jazeera Airways, which operates a fleet of 24 Airbus A320 aircraft and carries around five million passengers annually, also confirmed its position as one of the leading airlines in the aviation sector. The company holds a 31 percent share of passenger traffic at Kuwait Airport and conducts more than 18,000 flights annually, connecting Kuwait directly to the global aviation network.

Chairman Marwan Boodai emphasized the company’s commitment to investing in the development of Kuwait's aviation sector, aligning with the goals of Kuwait’s 2035 vision. He also revealed that new projects will be announced this year to support the company’s expansion and provide valuable job opportunities for the next generation of Kuwaiti graduates.

Boodai further noted, "Following our success in cooperation with the General Directorate of Civil Aviation in establishing specialized departments for aircraft maintenance, flight training, and continuous airworthiness management, we now aim to implement self-handling ground services as a key achievement within our long-term strategy to improve operational efficiency and enhance the passenger experience."

He highlighted that as the company continues its expansion and prepares to receive new aircraft, this strategic move will enable improved execution times for operations, enhance service quality, and lower costs.

