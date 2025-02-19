KUWAIT CITY - Following the announcement that Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noura Al-Fassam made on Monday about the completion of Terminal Two at Kuwait International Airport in 2027; sources revealed that the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways, headed by Abdul Mohsen Al-Faqan, is currently preparing to increase its air fleet, which currently consists of 33 aircraft, but refused to disclose the upcoming increase, indicating that the study on the specific number is still under discussion.

Sources revealed that the existing Kuwait Airways fleet has a variety of aircraft, including the most luxurious equipped with advanced technology.

Sources also confirmed that the incumbent Board of Directors is focusing on the implementation of the Kuwaitization policy, as it has been working hard to hire the largest number of Kuwaitis since assuming responsibility in September 2023.

Moreover, the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) recently announced that the number of Kuwaitis employed at Kuwait Airways still does not meet the desired percentage as per the Kuwaitization policy.

It stated that the total number of employees in Kuwait Airways as at the end of December 2024 reached about 5,234 -- 1,120 of whom are Kuwaiti citizens (118 females and 1,002 males); while the total number of non-Kuwaiti workers reached 4,114 (2,787 males and 1,327 females).

Sources revealed the board has not been questioned about these figures, but Board Chairman Abdul Mohsen Al- Faqan always stresses the need to strike a balance in favor of national personnel through the continuous publication of recruitment advertisements.

In order to achieve this, Kuwait Airways recently opened the registration door in the training system for Kuwaiti highschool graduates who do not have experience in preparation for their appointment in the future and the course period extends to six months, sources disclosed.

Sources pointed out that Kuwait Airways does not only appoint Kuwaitis, but it also promotes those who deserve it. For this reason, it recently promoted several Kuwaiti staff to pilot after completing the training and meeting the conditions, sources added.

Sources clarified that non-Kuwaiti appointments may seem higher primarily due to the unwillingness of some citizens to be appointed to the position of flight attendant or air hostess due to the long travel; especially since the airline’s destinations cover all continents -- Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent and the Far East.

