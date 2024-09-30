Kuwait low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has announced a special promotion offering a 30% off on all flights from its hub Kuwait to more than 60 destinations across the globe, thus providing reasonable travel options to its customers to visit family and friends.

Unveiling the new promotion, Jazeera Airways said it always goes the extra mile in affordable travel. With this move, the airline is once again giving travellers an opportunity to fly more.

This promotion is valid for travel between October 1 and November 30, for bookings made by month end.

On the offer, Deputy CEO Krishnan Balakrishnan said: "At Jazeera Airways, our vision is to make travel accessible for everyone. By introducing exciting promotions and special discounts, we empower our customers to embark on new adventures at affordable prices."

"With more than 60 cities to choose from in its network, Jazeera Airways provides reasonable travel options to explore new destinations or visit family and friends," stated Balakrishnan.

"We’re dedicated to enhancing the travel experience for those in Kuwait, opening doors to new destinations and encouraging more frequent journeys. Together, we’re expanding horizons and creating unforgettable memories," he noted.

With its commitment to affordability, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Jazeera Airways also offers a variety of travel extras for you to choose from, including priority services, prebooked meals and onboard shop products, seat preferences and more, he added.

