KUWAIT - The Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) revenues in 2023 rose by 16 percent to KD 335 million (about USD one billion), announced Board Chairman Abdulmohsen Alfagaan on Thursday.

In a news statement after the KAC general assembly meeting today, Alfagaan said the corporation's flights increased to 32,839 in 2023, a rise of 26 percent compared with 2022.

He pointed out that the corporation received the last two A320neo airbus aircraft in 2023, raising the number of this kind of planes in its fleet to nine.

KAC's revenues of the codeshare agreements with Saudi, Greek and Thai airways reached KD 7.8 million (about USD 25.4 million), he noted, stating that total destinations covered by these the agreements are 475.

The number of passengers hit 4,550,858 in 2023, an increase of 29 percent, and seat occupancy rate hit 71 percent with a rise of two percent compared with 2022, Alfagaan pointed out.

The KAC's seat capacity rose to 6,448,028, making a 26-increase percent.

The board of directors seeks to develop the corporation and raise its activity for better revenues, he stressed.

Alfagaan affirmed keenness on maintaining the KAC's position through improving and developing operational system and keeping pace with the best global standards.

The KAC obtained advanced positions including the first place for the best ground services from India airways and approving the KAC as a shipping airliner to the European Union countries, he elaborated.

In 2023, the KAC signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce company to maintain A330neo airbus aircraft engines, he said. The corporation also launched several services topped with inaugurating the elite passengers' hall for the royal and first classes, and platinum cardholders at T4, he said.

The KAC is moving steadily towards implementing its next strategic plan, and it has recently developed services in terms of welfare, comfort and entertaining programs, he said.

Over the past two years, the corporation has been steadily growing, he said, referring to its quarterly positive results which reached unprecedented levels.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).