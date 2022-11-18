The executive programme for activating the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation between the Jordanian and Omani governments for the years 2023-2026 was published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette.

The programme was approved by the Cabinet on October 9, and signed in Muscat on October 5, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Within the framework of bolstering growing ties between the two countries and activating the memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation between the two countries signed on May 25, 2005, the programme aims to promote and develop cooperation in the field of tourism.

The two parties agreed to exchange information, promotional materials, tourism statistics, and agenda for national events, festivals and exhibitions.

The two sides also agreed to encourage travel and tourism agencies in the two countries by organising joint tourism programmes at promotional prices, exchange media delegations and cooperate with the concerned authorities to facilitate tourism for groups.

According to the programme, they will also hold tourism training, encourage tourism investment and review tourist legislation.

