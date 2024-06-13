Muscat: The joint committee between the State Council and Shura Council yesterday held a meeting to discuss items of dispute regarding the draft Media Law, which was referred by the Council of Ministers.

The number of items of disputes between the two councils reached 46, in addition to 12 new items added by the Shura Council and 3 items added by the State Council.

The committee will submit its report regarding the items of dispute for discussion in the joint session that will be held between the two councils.