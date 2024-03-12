An Italian warship shot down two drones in the Red Sea as part of a European operation against attacks on shipping by Yemen's Huthis, the defence ministry said Tuesday.

It is the first time Rome announced such an action since parliament gave the green light to Italy's participation in the Aspides operation last week.

"As part of the European Union operation Aspides, the Caio Duilio shot down two aerial drones in self-defence," the ministry said in a statement.

Italy has operational command of the mission, named after the Greek word for shield, which was launched by the EU last month with the goal of protecting international shipping.

Since November, the Iran-backed Huthis, who control the capital Sanaa, have been attacking ships in the Red Sea, in professed solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel's war against Hamas militants in Gaza.