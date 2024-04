Israel's airspace reopened Sunday at 7:30 am (0430 GMT) after it was closed following Iran's attack on Israel, the Israeli airports authority said in a statement.

"As of 07:30 in the morning, Israel's airspace is reopening and Ben Gurion Airport is returning to operations", the statement said, adding that domestic airports would reopen throughout the day.

The airspace had been closed since 12:30 am (2130 GMT on Saturday).