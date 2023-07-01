MAKKAH — Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud has inaugurated a number of projects affiliated with the ministry in the Makkah region.

The projects inaugurated by the minister included a number of centers and headquarters designated for the Directorates of Public Security, and Civil Defense, as well as a Medical Center in Makkah, which belongs to the medical services at the Interior Ministry.

He also launched a club for the Interior Ministry's employees in Makkah. The club has been established in accordance with the highest technical and construction standards, and with sports, educational, recreational, and health facilities.

The projects within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques program to develop the security headquarters come to contribute to further improving the performance of the security sectors and the services provided to the Saudi citizens and residents.

