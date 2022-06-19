While the Ministry of Health has issued instructions to all workers in hospitals, health and specialized centers in health areas to wear face masks in order to maintain the stability of the health situation, health sources told Al-Anba daily that there is an intention to return wearing the face mask in closed public places.

The same sources said the health authorities may issue a decision to make the use of face mask mandatory in the event of a rise in Covid-19 infections, and that will include work places.

