On Monday, August 21, 2023, the Council of Ministers convened its regular weekly meeting at Seif Palace, under the leadership of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Following the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Issa Ahmed Al-Kandari, made the following announcements: The Cabinet expressed its deep appreciation and gratitude to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for their issuance of four new laws.

These laws include:

1. Law No. 71 of 2023, amending Article 2 of Law No. 114 of 2014, pertaining to health insurance for retired citizens.

2. Law No. 118 of 2023, concerning the establishment of companies tasked with constructing and economically developing cities or residential areas.

3. Law No. 119 of 2023, amending specific provisions of Law No. 14 of 1973, which established the Constitutional Court.

4. Law No. 120 of 2023, addressing the process of electing National Assembly members.

The Cabinet highlighted that these legislations are the outcomes of fruitful collaboration and ongoing coordination between the government and the National Assembly during the previous session of the seventeenth legislative term. The Cabinet also commended the efforts of the Parliamentary Government Coordinating Committee in this collaborative process.

Furthermore, Dr. Ahmad Abdel-Wahhab Al-Awadi, the Minister of Health, presented the latest updates regarding the epidemiological situation in Kuwait to the Council of Ministers. He indicated that the health situation remains stable in the country despite the emergence of the new sub-mutant of Covid EG.5 (EG.5). This variant was identified in Kuwait through epidemiological investigations and genetic sequencing tests.

Dr. Al-Awadi emphasized that no extraordinary measures are required at present, but individuals experiencing symptoms of respiratory infection are advised not to interact with others. He also stressed the importance of adhering to preventive measures for medical staff and visitors to healthcare facilities. In addition, the Council of Ministers reviewed the recommendation of the Ministerial Committee for Legal Affairs regarding a draft decree that amends Decree No. 94 of 2018, defining the ten electoral districts for Municipal Council membership. (KUNA)

