KUWAIT - Kuwait's Ministry of Health announced Tuesday detecting EG.5, a COVID variant belonging to a subset of the virus.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the "expected" detection was not "alarming", as the mutant bug was spotted in around 50 countries.

The country's epidemiological indicators show stability, noted the statement, renewing the call to adhere to prevention guidelines.

