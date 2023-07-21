World Health Organization commended on Thursday the procedures taken by Kuwait in facing and containing the Coronavirus (COVID-19), of which was the halting of business-related activities alongside checking and examining all inbound workers. WHO spokesperson Dr. Naeema Al-Quseir acclaimed these efforts in statements to KUNA on the sidelines of the 34th International Nursing Research Conference held in Abu Dhabi (ADNEC) which will last for two more days.

The efforts comprised of initiating and implementing emergency plans, informing citizens, issuing precautionary instructions, in addition to forming committees tracing and capturing data on victims and revising the latest developments regarding the spread of COVID-19. While applauding the "Big" role of Kuwait in its financial contributions of KFED (Kuwait Fund for Economic Development), she mentioned Kuwait's assistance for health related cases in many countries, as loans were provided for health endeavor projects worth USD 288 million.

Also mentioning the response to the UN's directive to provide health care for the staff of its international charters in central and western Asia.

On her statement regarding the Conference, she mentioned the event shed light on the importance of developing the nursing staff and the pivotal role it plays in the health sector. The 34th international nursing conference provides for a gathering of more than 800 research specialists alongside prominent leaders in efforts to educate others on issues related to such pandemics and its procedures, while also strengthening communication between global communities in t his field through the practice of sharing research, studies, and evidence.

