Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Egypt in support of war-torn Gaza on Friday, with large crowds flooding into Cairo's iconic Tahrir Square, an AFP correspondent and Egyptian media said.

The correspondent said several thousand packed into Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak, while media outlets said others took place in Egypt's main cities on day 14 of Israel's bombardment of the enclave following Hamas' deadly October 7 attacks.