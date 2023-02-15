RIYADH — The Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), in partnership with the Global Association for the Attractions Industry (IAAPA), will organize the IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit from March 5 to 8, in which workshops will be held focusing on the practical experiences of specialists in the fields of the entertainment industry.



The summit, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, hosts dialogue sessions in the presence of international speakers and experts, in addition to an exhibition of local and international companies.



There will be unique opportunities to exchange experiences with the largest international investors in the field of entertainment. The summit also allows visitors to tour and learn about the largest entertainment cities in the Kingdom.



The international event, which is dedicated to supporting the entertainment industry, hosts sessions led by elite experts and international speakers in international companies such as Disneyland Paris, Europa Park, Liseberg, Compagnie des Alpes, Parques Reunidos, and Six Flags Qiddiya.



It will contribute to the knowledge of entertainment facilities management, organizing events, and highlighting prominent entertainment and attraction projects in the Kingdom and its capital, Riyadh.



The summit, in which the IAAPA participates for the first time in the Middle East since its inception in 1918, aims to explore new developments and global innovations in the entertainment industry.



It also aims to maximize the performance of initiatives, learning methods and tools for measuring the success of events within entertainment areas, as well as addressing the challenges of the entertainment sector and supporting its strategies through the necessary qualification of the leaders of its activities and programs.



The event, which is organized by Riyadh, is accompanied by a program dedicated to professional development provided by IAAPA's Institute for Attraction Managers (IAM) to share industry best practices across types of projects undertaken by leading companies in the entertainment sector from all over the world.



The summit's program includes sessions on the latest entertainment projects under development in the Kingdom, in addition to an exhibition that includes pavilions for companies displaying their products and services that meet the needs of the entertainment industry, as well as a range of opportunities to communicate with experts to learn from them.



There will also be field trips to Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World.



The GEA's hosting of this event comes as a continuation of its initiatives to develop the entertainment sector in accordance with the latest international standards to meet the needs of the growing entertainment demands throughout the Kingdom.

