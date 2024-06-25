GCC underlines commitment to uphold right to health

The Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries have reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to ensuring the right to health for all individuals within their territories, based on principles of non-discrimination and the provision of health services that meet the diverse needs of their communities.This statement was delivered by Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva HE Hend bint Abdalrahman al-Muftah, on behalf of the GCC, in her capacity as chairperson of the Gulf Group, during the “Interactive Dialogue on the Report of the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health,” held as part of the 56th session of the Human Rights Council. The GCC countries emphasised that their approach to dealing with drug abuse and harm reduction stems from their duty to protect public health, social stability, and the well-being of their citizens. They highlighted that the development and implementation of laws are based on the cultural, social and legal contexts of each country, exercising their sovereign rights. The statement stressed that any discussions in this regard must align primarily with national priorities and legislative frameworks.The GCC also expressed their eagerness to continue dialogue and co-operation to enhance efforts aimed at achieving the highest possible standard of health.