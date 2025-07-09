Muscat: A notable increase of 8.4 % was recorded in the Community Satisfaction Survey for Healthcare Services (81.8%) in 2025 compared to 73.4% in 2023.

Within the keenness of the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) for measuring the indices of the quality of public services, the results showed a discrepancy in the level of satisfaction between the government and private health establishments, wherein the satisfaction rate with the government institutions amounted to 80% while those with the private establishments stood at 85%.

The results of the survey showed that the expatriates’ rate of satisfaction with the healthcare services amounted to 87% compared to 79% for citizens.

The survey comes within the efforts of the NCSI aimed at enhancing the principles of transparency and motivation of the departments concerned for improvement of the quality of health services for achieving the objectives of “Oman Vision 2040” in the field of health and quality of life.

The second edition of the Community Satisfaction Survey in the Sultanate of Oman for 2025 aimed to measure the extent of the community satisfaction on the quality of services offered by the health centres in the Sultanate of Oman through six pillars.

They are the satisfaction with the general condition of health services; doctors; nurses; pharmacists; appointments and the cost of treatment.

The survey comprised a sample representing citizens and expatriates residing in Oman. The survey was conducted in accordance with the highest statistical standards for ensuring precise and objective results.

