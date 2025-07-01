MUSCAT - Oman has taken a bold step toward becoming a regional manufacturing hub for artificial lift systems with the successful production of the first Long Stroke Pump Unit (LSU) made entirely within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Developed by Oilfields Smart Technologies LLC (OST), this milestone marks the country's emergence as a serious player in oilfield technology.

In an exclusive interview with Oman Observer, Mohammed Alawi, Business Development & Technical Director at OST, said: “A significant number of wells in Oman already use artificial lift solutions, with most equipment currently imported. By manufacturing these units locally, we’re establishing a base for in-country production that can evolve into a regional supply hub — if market feedback is strong, we’re ready to scale quickly.”

Artificial lift systems are critical to extracting oil from the most mature oilfields in MENA, because of many reasons like low-pressure reservoirs, challenging fields, etc. OST’s locally produced LSU introduces a cost-effective and technically advanced alternative to widely used methods such as beam pumps, PCPs, and ESPs.

“The long stroke technology offers several technical benefits,” Alawi explained. “It’s especially effective in wells with high gas-oil ratios, heavy oil, or high-temperature and deviated well conditions. It also offers high energy efficiency, long lifespan, low operating costs, and minimal maintenance.”

The company’s innovation aligns closely with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to diversify the national economy and foster local industrial capabilities. By building and assembling complex artificial lift systems domestically, OST is creating new job opportunities and driving the development of specialised engineering and manufacturing skills among Omani professionals.

Meanwhile, Abdul Malik al Bahri, CEO at OST said, “Clients often cite overseas supply and service delays as a concern. By moving manufacturing to Oman, we can reduce lead times, lower costs, and offer more responsive support. This is also a chance to transfer know-how into the local economy — from mechanical and control engineering to reservoir analysis and materials science.”

OST’s manufacturing and support network includes workshops in Samayil Industrial City in the north and Al Mazyuna Free Zone in the south — strategically located to support oilfields across Oman’s geography. The company is also open to establishing mobile or fixed facilities closer to clients as needed.

The initiative is supported by a joint venture between Al Olia for Investment and Industry Gate LLC, an Omani firm involved in energy projects since 2014, and Dutch Smart Technology Holding B.V. (DST), a Netherlands-based investor in oil and gas innovation. This partnership provides OST with both local grounding and international technical expertise.

According to Alawi, the specially engineered belt-driven LSU features advanced automation capabilities, including variable frequency drives (VFD), dynamograph monitoring, and load control systems. These allow for precision pumping and improved safety, tailored for high-performance onshore operations.

“While the LSU’s rated capacity can reach up to 1,500 to 2,000 barrels per day, its actual output depends on well conditions like reservoir pressure, oil composition, and GOR,” he said. “In fact, LSUs have recorded over 4,500 bpd in the Permian Basin in Texas. So the ceiling is high if the well/reservoir conditions can feed it.”

The full value chain — from concept design to commissioning — is being built inside the Sultanate of Oman. This effort not only enhances In-Country Value (ICV) but also opens doors for young Omanis to pursue careers in high-tech manufacturing and oilfield services.

“This is more than just a product,” Al Bahri concluded. “It’s a platform for Oman to develop engineering talent, raise local manufacturing standards, and become a serious contributor to the regional oil and gas technology supply chain.”

With the first unit ready for deployment and client engagement underway, OST’s success could signal a broader shift in how Oman harnesses innovation to support its energy sector and economic future.

