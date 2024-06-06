A key GCC meeting has reviewed the progress of the unified eGovernment strategy guide initiatives.Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) represented Bahrain at the 26th GCC eGovernment Executive Committee meeting held in Qatar.iGA chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed and heads of GCC eGovernments and directors attended the meeting.

The committee examined the achievements of their task forces, particularly those related to the digital transformation strategy for the joint GCC market. It also discussed the outcomes of the eGovernment Priorities workshop, the enhanced GCC e-portal launch and data update, and Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 2023 eGovernment Award.

