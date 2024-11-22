His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, deputised Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to attend a reception hosted by the Omani Embassy yesterday, marking Oman’s 54th National Day.Shaikh Khalid was received by Ambassador Faisal bin Hareb Al Busaidi.

He conveyed the congratulations of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman; Omani Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said and the Omani people. Shaikh Khalid highlighted the historical ties between Bahrain and Oman, noting their advanced relations under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and Sultan Haitham.

He commended the achievements of the Bahrain-Oman Joint Ministerial Committee, formed under the directives of the two leaderships, which has advanced co-operation in economic, investment, trade and social sectors.The ambassador expressed his gratitude to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his commitment to strengthening ties between Bahrain and Oman. He also thanked Shaikh Khalid for attending the celebration. He emphasised the progress in bilateral relations under the two leaderships.

