Muscat – Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, has concluded a two-day state visit to Oman. The Emir was bid farewell by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at the Royal Airport as he prepared to return to Qatar.

During the visit, the two leaders engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between their nations. H M the Sultan expressed his wishes for the Emir and his accompanying delegation to have a safe journey to Qatar.

The visit is seen as a further step in strengthening the already strong ties between Oman and Qatar, with both countries committed to deepening their partnership across various sectors.

