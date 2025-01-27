Muscat: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, will pay a state visit to the Sultanate of Oman with effect from Tuesday 28 January 2025.

The Diwan of Royal Court issued a statement to this effect reading as follows: “Based on the Royal keenness of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to expand areas of cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar in a manner that brings about more prosperity and development for the two countries and further benefit their two peoples, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, will pay a state visit to the Sultanate of Oman with effect from Tuesday, 28 January 2025.

During this visit, the two countries will discuss matters of common interest, with the prime aim of realizing their aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future. The two countries will also engage in consultations about various issues of relevance to developments on the regional and international arenas.

May Allah the Almighty grant the wise leaderships of the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar success in their endeavours to achieve the good of the two countries, the Arab and Muslim nations .”

