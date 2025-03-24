H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, has concluded an official visit to Washington, during which he met with US President Donald Trump, along with several senior officials and global business leaders.

As part of the visit, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon held a meeting with President Trump, who hosted a dinner in his honour at the White House, attended by a number of high-ranking US officials.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations and the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries. Discussions also covered prospects for investment in key sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, advanced technology, infrastructure, industry, energy, and healthcare.

The visit included meetings with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Special Advisor on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Currencies David Sacks.

The talks focused on enhancing economic ties between the UAE and the United States, accelerating mutual investments, opening new avenues of cooperation across sectors, and addressing regional developments and shared interests in support of stability and prosperity.

During meetings with CEOs and leaders of global companies, opportunities for joint investment were reviewed, with a focus on harnessing the potential of advanced technologies, AI, and innovation to drive inclusive development, increase growth, and improve quality of life.

The visit saw several announcements and agreements. Notably, Nvidia and xAI joined the "AI Infrastructure Partnership", an initiative aimed at advancing and accelerating the development of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

ADQ and Energy Capital Partners (ECP), the largest private owner of power generation and renewables in the USA, announced a 50:50 joint venture based in the United States. The partnership aims to invest US$25 billion in new energy projects.

In addition, the Abu Dhabi Department of Government Enablement signed an agreement on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi with Microsoft and Core42, a subsidiary of G42 specialised in sovereign cloud, AI, and digital services. The agreement involves the implementation of a joint sovereign cloud system to enhance government service efficiency and develop new digital solutions.

The UAE is one of the leading investors in the United States, with investments valued at $1 trillion across sectors, including trade, aviation, manufacturing, energy, advanced technology, and AI.

Sheikh Tahnoon was accompanied by a delegation of government officials and representatives from the private sector.