MUSCAT: His Highness the Amir of the Staate of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani andHM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, have held an official session of talks at Al Alam Palace in the Omani capital Muscat.

At the beginning of the session, His Majesty the Sultan welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in the Sultanate of Oman. His Majesty also expressed his aspiration to consolidate and enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries at all levels.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his great pleasure to visit the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

His Highness also referred to the historical and solid fraternal relations that unite the two countries, embodying their joint cooperation in various fields. His Highness stressed the State of Qatar’s keenness to strengthen these relations and push them to broader horizons.

During the session, the relations between the two brotherly countries and the means to develop and advance them were discussed, especially in the fields of economy, investment, education, research and development, and the importance of enhancing the use of investment and trade opportunities in a way that consolidates the strong relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples and achieves their common interests.

The session was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani;President of the Qatar Olympic CommitteeSheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri DiwanHE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani;Minister of Youth and SportsHE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani; Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE DrMohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

The Omani side was attended by Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said; HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan; Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said; Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said; Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court HE Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi; Minister of the Royal Office HEGeneral Sultan bin Mohammed Al Numani; Minister of Interior HE Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi; Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi; Minister of Finance HE Sayyid Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, and a number of senior officials.

On this occasion, His Majesty the Sultan hosted a dinner in honour of His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation.

His Highness the Amir and His Majesty the Sultan, exchanged commemorative gifts on this occasion.

