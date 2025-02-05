Muscat – Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, the Minister of Interior of Oman met with Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Kuwait in Muscat, where they reaffirmed the strong fraternal relations between the two nations.

During the meeting, the officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors to serve mutual interests. They also exchanged views on regional and international matters of common concern, underscoring their commitment to furthering collaboration for the benefit of both countries.

