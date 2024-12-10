Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa met India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar who is on a visit to Bahrain to participate in the India-Bahrain High Joint Commission.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani and Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that the strong and advanced relations between Bahrain and India are rooted in their historical friendship, which has fostered ties across various domains.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing co-operation with India and exploring new opportunities to expand investment and trade.

Shaikh Khalid welcomed the Indian minister and his delegation, highlighting Bahrain’s commitment to further developing ties with India under existing agreements in various domains.

