The upcoming visit of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, to the Republic of India tomorrow, reflects the UAE’s steadfast vision of fostering strategic partnerships with emerging economic powers. It also reaffirms the UAE’s position as a dynamic global partner in development, investment, and knowledge exchange.

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to New Delhi embodies a forward-looking approach rooted in innovation, economic openness, and international cooperation—the same vision that has transformed Dubai into a global economic hub known for its diversity and leadership in shaping the future.

During this visit, the UAE’s ambitious model, admired worldwide for its futuristic outlook, intersects with India’s vast potential as the world’s fifth-largest economy, equipped with immense human and technological resources.

The visit holds strategic significance amid global transformations, underscoring the UAE’s pivotal role in promoting cooperation for a better world. Partnering with India, with its robust technological infrastructure, marks a practical step in the UAE’s efforts to lead the digital and technological landscape.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed represents a new generation of ambitious leadership—one that combines dynamism with strategic foresight in managing economic portfolios. He has played a key role in accelerating Dubai’s digital transformation, advancing the knowledge economy, and fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

His efforts reflect a deep commitment to boosting Dubai’s global competitiveness and positioning it as a magnet for investment and talent.

The visit comes at a time of unprecedented growth in UAE-India relations, bolstered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022. This landmark agreement has significantly expanded trade volume and opened new avenues for cooperation in technology, energy, and innovation.

In this context, the visit also highlights the promising economic opportunities between the UAE and India, particularly in the areas of digital economy, advanced technologies, and artificial intelligence. These sectors are of particular interest to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, who sees them as key drivers of the future economy.

The visit further underscores the strength of bilateral trade relations. In 2023, non-oil trade between the UAE and India reached approximately $54.2 billion, while trade between Dubai and India grew from $36.7 billion in 2019 to $45.4 billion in 2023, driven by an increase in both exports and imports.

The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India in 2022 significantly reinforced this upward trajectory, sustaining strong trade momentum throughout 2023.

This visit reflects Sheikh Hamdan’s commitment to building bridges with major global markets, exploring successful development models, and attracting high-value partnerships that align with Dubai’s economic goals, especially the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which he launched in early 2023. The ambitious plan aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy within a decade and position the city among the world’s top three economic hubs.

His Highness’ visit also signifies a dedication to expanding collaboration with leading Indian economic institutions, engaging with senior officials and business leaders to boost trade and investment flows, and establishing long-term strategic partnerships rooted in mutual interests.

Ultimately, the visit reaffirms the UAE’s ongoing efforts to solidify its role as a key partner in shaping the future of the global economy, through balanced international relations and partnerships grounded in innovation, sustainability, and development.