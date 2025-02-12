WASHINGTON: U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Tuesday about how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in U.S. nuclear technology, the White House said.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The meeting between Vance and Modi in Paris on Tuesday, where they were both attending an artificial intelligence summit, came ahead of the prime minister's U.S. visit later this week in which topics like trade, investment, technology and immigration are expected to be discussed.

Earlier this month, India proposed to amend its nuclear liability law to boost foreign and private investments in the much-guarded sector. Analysts say Washington has for years seen India as a counter to China's rising global influence.

KEY QUOTE

Modi and Vance "discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, reliable U.S. nuclear technology," the White House said in a statement.

In a post on X, Modi said he and Vance "had a great conversation on various subjects."

CONTEXT

Strict liabilities under India's Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, had hampered implementation of an India-U.S. nuclear deal that envisaged participation of U.S. power plant makers such as General Electric and Westinghouse.

RECENT CALL AND TRUMP COMMENTS

Modi and Donald Trump spoke late in January after the U.S. president took office. The White House said that in that phone call Trump had stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship.

Republican Trump and right-wing Hindu nationalist Modi enjoyed warm relations in Trump's first term, but during his campaign for re-election Trump called India a "very big abuser" on trade. Trump also threatened the BRICS group of nations, of which India is part, with tariffs if they did not accept his demand of committing to not create a new currency.

India is considering tariff cuts in at least a dozen sectors to boost U.S. exports in line with New Delhi's domestic production plans, government officials say. Modi may also propose increased U.S. energy and defense imports. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)