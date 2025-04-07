Muscat: The Health and Social Committee of Majlis Al Shura has hailed the Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on allocation of OMR7 million for the establishment of the Autism Spectrum Disorder Care and Rehabilitation Centre .

The committee pointed out that these orders reflect the Royal Care and attention for the persons with disabilities and the keenness for providing an environment that meet their needs and help them achieve their independence and facilitate their integration in society.

The committee reaffirmed the keenness of Majlis Al Shura for taking care of this sector of society.

The committee has held several meetings during which it hosted specialists and officials from the civil society establishments and associations including the Omani Lawyers Association (OLA), and Oman Energy Association as part of its efforts to review the civil establishments draft law.

During the meeting, the committee reaffirmed its keenness for the participation of the various departments and parties concerned in the review of the draft law and for obtaining their opinion and observations on the draft law.

These meetings come within a series of consultations made by the committee with the various departments for rephrasing an integrated draft law that meet aspirations of society and keep abreast with the legislative developments.

It is worth mentioning that the civil establishments draft law aims to empower the civil establishments to perform their role for this segment of society, provide and contribute to sustainable development.

The discussions of the committee were held within the sixth meeting of the second regular convening (2024-2025) of the tenth term (2024-2027) of Majlis Al Shura chaired by Mansour bin Zaher Al Hajri, chairman of the committee in the presence of the members on Sunday.

