DOHA: His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has left Doha, heading to New Delhi, on a state visit to the Republic of India.

HH the Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).