London-based Iraqi artist Yamam Nabeel’s exhibition Intersecting Realities: Waiting for Time is currently on display. In his first show in the region, the artist puts on show a long-running series of portraits. The exhibition is currently on display at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC, Dubai.

One of Ibiza’s well-known DJs in the electronic music scene, DJ Camilo Franco is heading to the stage at W Lounge in W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island. On Saturday, June 18, visitors will experience the best dancefloor hits from the musical artist who started his journey at the age of 15. The Lounge is open from 8pm to 2am, entry is priced at Dh100 per person which is inclusive of one house beverage. Table bookings start at Dh3000.

Sofitel Dubai’s newest dining experience, the ‘Les Elements’ brunch at Les Cuisines is set to take diners through nature’s four essential elements, earth, fire, water, and air, and have them discover scrumptious surprises. The venue also features live entertainment. Available every Saturday, from 1-4pm. Prices start from Dh250 per person, including food and soft beverages. Visit Sofitel Dubai Downtown website for more information.

Here’s your chance to meet former professional boxer Amir Khan. The former British world champion will be at the Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach on Friday, June 17 at 8pm for an interaction. The audience will get the opportunity to interact with the celebrity boxer and ask questions. Tickets starting from Dh235.

Mumbai-based artist Jitish Kallat, whose artworks have been featured at famous museums around the world such as Tate Modern and Art Institute of Chicago, is showcasing his first major solo exhibition in the region. The ongoing show is being held at Ishara Art Foundation, Alserkal Avenue in Dubai. Jitish’s artwork will be on display throughout June at the venue which is open from 10am till 7pm everyday except Fridays.

Head to The Courtyard Playhouse in Al Quoz, Dubai for Oleanna by David Mamet, a play directed by Penny Mackenzie. This captivating two-character drama is all about privilege, power, and consent. Saturday, June 18, from 8-10pm. Free to attend.

Visit California in the 1930s at Flashback Speakeasy Bar and Lounge where a night of music, food, and crime-solving awaits visitors. Help settle a century-old homicide as you dress in your 1930s’ attire and gather clues and hints from the immersive characters and the room where Broadway Guido Corleone was murdered. The show and dinner prices start at Dh299. Every Thursday, from 8-11pm. Reservations required.

All party freaks brace yourselves! Home by McGettigan’s has partnered with ‘Ravers in Dubai’ to launch a micro-clubbing event starting this Saturday, June 18 in The Attic. The new concept invites everyone to groove to music with disco, house, and techno themes. Dh250 for unlimited drinks, from 6-9pm at Home by McGettigan’s, The Square, City Walk.

Little ones are in for a treat at Farzi Cafe where an ‘All You Can Eat Breakfast’ offer is available. Located in Mall of the Emirates, the cafe is offering unlimited breakfast for Dh59 per adult and Dh79 per adult inclusive of beverages. Children aged 7 years and below dine free with their parents. Saturday and Sunday, from 10am till 12pm.

Dive deep into the world of science with UK’s favourite science team and check out how it shapes the modern world with a few loud bangs along the way. The show will take place today at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates at 4pm. Tickets to the 1-hour Ministry of Science LIVE show start from Dh125.

The recently-opened beach club experience at W Dubai - Mina Seyahi, Ginger Moon is inviting diners to indulge in a poolside Saturday night brunch. The Luna Pool Brunch will set the soundtrack for the evening as diners indulge in delicious treats and resident DJs take to the decks to spin the best tracks to make for a memorable summer evening. Every Saturday, 6:30-11pm, pool is open till late. Dh550 per person, inclusive of food and house beverages.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

