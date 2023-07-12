Muscat: At an estimated cost of OMR 60 million, the foundation stone was laid for the first Omani factory to manufacture vital medicines and vaccines in Khazaen Economic City.

Oman News Agency (ONA), reported that Opal Bio Pharma(OBP), celebrated laying the foundation stone for the first Omani factory for vital medicines and vaccines in the Sultanate of Oman, at a cost of about OMR 60 million for the second phase, on an area of 37,000 square meters in Khazaen Economic City. The implementation of the phase will take two years.

The project, which is expected to start production in the last quarter of next year, aims to rely on local production of vaccines and reduce dependence on imports, especially in times of crises and pandemics, and also enhances national aspirations to reach drug security.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Opal Bio Pharma said that the factory is the first of its kind in the Sultanate and in the Middle East region to manufacture vaccines and vital medicines which will be exported across the globe.