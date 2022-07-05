UAE - Al Buraimi Industrial City, which falls under the umbrella of Oman's public establishment for industrial estates (Madayn) has signed an investment contract with Al Pharabi Company for Veterinary and Agricultural Medicines to set up a manufacturing plant at its Al Buraimi Industrial City.

Once operational, the new facility will begin manufacturing of veterinary and agricultural medicines, vitamins, food supplements and feed additives, said a statement from Madayn.

This project will come up on a 6,000 sqm area at an investment of RO2 million ($5.17 million).

The contract was signed by Said bin Abdullah Al Balushi, Director General of Al Buraimi Industrial City, and Jamal bin Said Al Ojaili, the Al Pharabi Company for Veterinary and Agricultural Medicines Director.

The plant will be able to produce more than 200 types of pharmaceuticals for veterinary use, vitamins and food supplements, and will present an added value for Al Buraimi Industrial City and the Sultanate’s market, stated Al Balushi.

The products will also be exported to the company’s agents in a number of Arab and African countries, thus contributing to the national economy, he added.

